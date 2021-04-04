American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post sales of $19.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.60 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Superconductor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,274 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,370,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 404,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

