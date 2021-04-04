Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,100 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $3,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

