Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Big Lots worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIG. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

