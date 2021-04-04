Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.