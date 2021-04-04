Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1,286.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GFL shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

GFL opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

