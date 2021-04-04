Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $976.26 million and the highest is $1.18 billion. EQT reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

