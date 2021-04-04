Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.64). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

MYOV stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,050 shares of company stock worth $944,615. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit