Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.64). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

MYOV stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,050 shares of company stock worth $944,615. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.