Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

