Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit