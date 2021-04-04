Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $2.52 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.71. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $5.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.27.

NYSE:TDG traded up $15.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.71. 302,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,285. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $260.00 and a 1-year high of $626.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $592.44 and its 200-day moving average is $564.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

