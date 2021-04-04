Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter acquired 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

