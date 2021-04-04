Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Million

Brokerages expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report sales of $18.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.78 million. eGain posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $76.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $77.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 167,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $300.92 million, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. eGain has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eGain by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

