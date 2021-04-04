Analysts Offer Predictions for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,874,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

