Analysts Offer Predictions for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,734 shares of company stock worth $703,092. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

