Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT at $24.21

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

