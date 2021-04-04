Analysts Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Target Price at $20.15

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. FireEye has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Analyst Recommendations for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit