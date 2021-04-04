Analysts Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Target Price at $20.15

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. FireEye has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

