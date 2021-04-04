Analysts Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target at $95.00

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

JMPLY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.30. 1,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit