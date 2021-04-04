Analysts Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target at $95.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.30. 1,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.