Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target at $113.17

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 1,249,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 327.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

