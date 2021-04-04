Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 5,590

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,590 ($73.03).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price for the company.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,480 ($71.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,873.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,366.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

