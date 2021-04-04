Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $36.70

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 625,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,198. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $3,826,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

