AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ANGO opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $878.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: Correction

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit