AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ANGO opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $878.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

