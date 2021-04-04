ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,722. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

