Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $310,499.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,777,265 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

