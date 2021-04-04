Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ARVN opened at $65.80 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

