Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 271,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.