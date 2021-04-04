ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
ASMVF stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.40.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.