ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

ASMVF stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.