Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,988 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares comprises approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.29% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.