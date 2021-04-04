Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.52 Million

Analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report sales of $387.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.42 million. Atlas posted sales of $308.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 1,226,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

