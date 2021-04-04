AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.
