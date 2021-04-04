Audius Price Tops $3.11 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00005311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $372.62 million and approximately $44.00 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00076031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00319612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00092610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00769153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars.

