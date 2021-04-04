Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Avaya by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.