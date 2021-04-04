Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.11. The company has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

