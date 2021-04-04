Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $176.01 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.