Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $248.66 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00009889 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $248.66 million and $69.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

