B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$10.55 Average PT from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTO shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

TSE BTO opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.83 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.