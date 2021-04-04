Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Decreased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.