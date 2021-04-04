BancorpSouth Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE:BXS opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

