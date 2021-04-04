Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $120,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $1,941,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 133,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAND opened at $126.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $79,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,638 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

