Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the stock.

BFC stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. Bank First has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $564.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Research analysts expect that Bank First will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

