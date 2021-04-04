Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 23,961 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

