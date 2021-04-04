Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 23,961 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit