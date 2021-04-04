Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 10,960.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,796 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,478,735 shares of company stock valued at $94,493,362 over the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.