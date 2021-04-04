Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.