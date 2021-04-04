Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,125 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,092,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EIGR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EIGR opened at $9.05 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $306.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

