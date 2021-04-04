Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 27,860 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Athersys were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

