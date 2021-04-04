Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 585 Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Independence worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

IHC stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 0.72. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.34 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

