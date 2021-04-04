Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 96,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $566.87 million, a PE ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their target price on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

