Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,444 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of MediciNova worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.