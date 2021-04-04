Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,889,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,624 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDW opened at $13.00 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

