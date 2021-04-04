Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNIY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKNIY remained flat at $$6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.