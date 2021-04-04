Barclays PLC Buys 1,038 Shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protective Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Protective Insurance by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTVCB opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. Protective Insurance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

