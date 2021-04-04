Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVLO opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

